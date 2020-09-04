fas|fa-phone|

Home Care Services in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon Home Care is a Multi-Cultural non-medical home care that offers your loved ones the opportunity to stay in the comfort of their homes to help maintain a healthy lifestyle and become independent. We understand that coming into your home is a privilege and that we must earn your trust. That’s why all our caregivers are thoroughly screened and undergo a complete review of references, credentials, and experience.

Services

Learn about all the home care services we offer at Grand Canyon Home Care.

Employment

Get the joy of helping someone! Work with us at Grand Canyon Home Care.

Resources

Watch some useful videos and guides on home care .

Why Choose Grand Canyon Home Care?

A trusted provider of services tailored to meet family needs

Regular assessments by management to ensure client satisfaction

Highly trained, background checked, and credentialed healthcare professionals

24 hour services, including all holidays and weekends

Client-to-caregiver matching ensures compatibility

We provide Cost effective and comforting solutions

What Clients Say

The company, Grand Canyon Home Care, and their employees really go out of their way to provide service and care for their clients. The most caring agency in Arizona!

Ciara Acosta

GREAT COMPANY AND STAFF, ALWAYS GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND TO SERVICE EVERY CLIENT!

Deserae Rosado
